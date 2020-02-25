LETTER: DeWitt County Board endorsements

With the primary election of the County Board coming up, I am writing to put my support behind Jay Wickenhauser, Dave Newberg, and Cole Ritter.

These three members of the county board want to see Clinton grow economically and prosper by bringing in new industries to DeWitt County.

We have many assets in our town, such as three new schools, a beautiful library, and a caring hospital, just to name a few.

With the possible closing of the power plant in a few years, what’s going to happen to these places? I don’t want to see my taxes going up further to keep them running or maybe eventually closing.

We have a chance right now to bring a new industry to DeWitt County and these three incumbents approve of this opportunity.

So if you want to see Clinton grow and keep taxes lower, put your support behind these candidates.

Peggy Lamar, Wapella

