LETTER: DeWitt County candidate endorsements

In talking to people throughout DeWitt County, I have found that most understand the issues of the upcoming county board election. However, there are some that evidently do not remember the years 2010 thru November 2014 when poor leadership led our county to public embarrassment and near bankruptcy.

David Newberg, Jay Wickenhauser and Cole Ritter are among the current county board members that have brought back respect and financial security. The opposing candidates are supported by and some were members of the Reform Coalition that tried to ruin the county. They are running on one position and have not shown concern as to the present and future financial state. I, personally, would not depend on the State of Illinois to bail us out.