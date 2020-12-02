LETTER: Different approach would be better

It comes as no surprise that minority Illinois lawmakers are whining about the governor’s efforts to save lives in this horrible pandemic. Whatever Pritzker does, they are against it. They mirror the whining governors in Republican states who refuse to accept science and actually help fellow Americans they are supposed to represent. That partisan stupidity has needlessly cost the lives of tens of thousands of our fellow Americans.

Brad Halbrook, Shelbyville, Avery Bourne, Raymond, and our own version of Yosemite Sam, Dan Caulkins, Decatur, are among the most vocal. If only they were in charge. You can be certain their lack of leadership would lead to more cases of COVID-19. Joining the fray is our own Mr. bi-partisan hypocrite, Rodney Davis, who has unleashed a twitter storm against our governor. I also have to wonder why the Herald & Review endorsed his campaign.

How about a little logic. Suppose they use a little bi-partisanship and assisted the governor in getting this pandemic under control. Suppose they asked constituents to wear masks, social distance, limit gatherings, and held press conferences encouraging fellow Americans to protect one another. Ask restaurants and bars to limit occupancy and close temporarily. Suppose they worked to get funding to small businesses, ordinary Americans and others in need.