After reading your “Our View” editorial I would like to voice another point of view. Your “view” is too simplistic and is what happens when people categorize people into groups. A one size fits all.

I agree that there are some people who are ”caught” and use the excuse that they were canceled. And in some cases they also participated in canceling someone also. But there certainly are cases where people or businesses have been “canceled,” not caught, for following their beliefs and faith.

There are cases of businesses that, due to their religious beliefs, have not only been canceled but run out of business. If non-Christian religions can get a pass on refusing service or being granted special arrangements due to their religious beliefs then why can’t Christians?

Phil Rudd, Blue Mound