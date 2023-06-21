If I were an evil nation, bent on the destruction of another very powerful one and not relishing the thought of bloody conflict, how might I overtake them? First I would determine the sources of their strength and work in subtle ways to weaken those resources.

If families were strong, I would subvert them with entertainment and media programming that would emasculate fathers and encourage mothers to find fulfillment in jobs and activities outside the home, away from the burden of children.

I would affect the schools to de-emphasize character and perhaps drive wedges between the races. I would de-emphasize achievement and might also attempt to teach the children that self-sterilization and homosexuality were desirable in order to decimate their population.

Additionally, I would affect teacher unions to seek wages, benefits and historical reconstruction while at the same time reducing the actual skills of the children. Teaching any history of the origins and intentions of their government as noble, would necessarily be eliminated.

And beliefs in an afterlife would need to be attacked in order to weaken any soldiers’ willingness to give his life for his loved ones. Children would be taught to be inactive and needy. Poor eating habits would be encouraged and opportunities to pursue addictive lifestyles would be made readily available.

High government officials would be bought off and access to classified materials would be accessible.

At the proper moment, power grids, fuel production and communication would be switched off and the fat and self-absorbed populace, unable to care for themselves, would self-destruct in a matter of a couple months. Any remnants of the previous society would be easily mollified with meager food and opportunities to serve their new masters.

Al Rennert Lovington