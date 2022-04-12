LETTER: Disappointed in Biden decision

I am disappointed that President Biden has elected to open up the strategic oil reserves just to ease gas prices. The Strategic Oil Reserves are there to aid and defend this country against WAR when this country would need them. Biden shouldn't weaken the country just to win votes. This is too much like how past administrations have raided the Social Security Funds to pay for other things in the past, and we know where that has gotten Social Security Funding into trouble today. Our government is Borrowing Drunk.