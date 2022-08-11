LETTER: Disarm IRS, defund new agents

Recently it was reported that the IRS had thousands of firearms in their inventory. I thought that odd for a domestic tax agency to have so many arms. Last week I read that they had just received more than a million rounds of ammunition. This week Congress is passing a bill that will add more than 86,000 agents to the IRS, to assist us in our tax calculations.

This will more than double the current IRS staff. What is the IRS doing with all these weapons and ammunition? Who will it be used for? Russia? China? Guess again.

Let's disarm the IRS and defund the new agents before they become too helpful. Donate the weapons to our police forces, to the border patrol, or to Ukraine. The U.S. does not need another armed agency within our borders helping us.

George A. Stone, Decatur