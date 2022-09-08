 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

LETTER: Discrimination not being dealt with

  • 0
Letter to the Editor

There is a reason the statue holding the scales of justice is blindfolded. Justice should not take into account the political persuasions of a person. It should not take into account skin color. It should not take into account upbringing, or background, or entitlements, or financial situation. Justice should be blind and weigh evidence, then assess the appropriate punishment based on the severity and repetition of the crime committed.

Current society is not dealing with discrimination as much as mass media and politicians would like us to believe. Society is dealing with animalistic and uncivilized behavior which has become normalized, accepted, and even encouraged by many people in positions of power for political gain. They want us at war with each other in order to accomplish political goals.

We must wake up and realize what is truly happening to our country.

Recommended for you…

Adam DeJaynes, Decatur

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News