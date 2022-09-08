LETTER: Discrimination not being dealt with

There is a reason the statue holding the scales of justice is blindfolded. Justice should not take into account the political persuasions of a person. It should not take into account skin color. It should not take into account upbringing, or background, or entitlements, or financial situation. Justice should be blind and weigh evidence, then assess the appropriate punishment based on the severity and repetition of the crime committed.

Current society is not dealing with discrimination as much as mass media and politicians would like us to believe. Society is dealing with animalistic and uncivilized behavior which has become normalized, accepted, and even encouraged by many people in positions of power for political gain. They want us at war with each other in order to accomplish political goals.

We must wake up and realize what is truly happening to our country.

Adam DeJaynes, Decatur