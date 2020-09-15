LETTER: Disgusted with all political parties

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let me make myself clear. I am neither a Republican or Democrat. I have voted both ways. The difference between the two parties is the Democrats got caught doing something that I am sure the Republicans are doing too. Any rich woman regardless of party is getting her hair done if they can afford it. I'm sure there's no law written where a person can't get their hair done in the whole United States.

The way I see it, we're all supposed to be doing without, that isn't a law, but to protect ourselves and others. And I am sure we are doing the best we can.

The difference this time is the Republicans are busy digging up dirt and making fun of people who are running for office and causing problems by turning us against each other.

I know of a law on the books of Illinois that makes rich people more privileged then poor because they have enough money to live in two states the same year thereby they don't have to pay the state of Illinois taxes. Therefore they're driving on Illinois roads and using other public facilities for free.

I can't wait to vote this time because if there's a third party, I'm voting for them. Or I'll put someone else's name in that I feel deserves to be President.