LETTER: Dislike for Democrats' new normal

Is America back to normal under the Biden administration? Let’s evaluate, more than 3/4ths of Americans think we are on the wrong track.

The economy is in tatters, the national debt has never been higher and our retirement plans are hemorrhaging value. All of it due to Joe Biden and the lunatic policies of the Democrat party. They are solely responsible for the pain that average Americans are experiencing.

Food and energy prices have risen dramatically, with no hope in sight for them to lower due to those same Democrat policies. And it is being done intentionally, in the false narrative of climate change.

America’s national security is more precarious than any time in decades. There is zero respect around the world for this administration. China and Russia, who used to fear the USA, now laugh at Joe Biden’s warnings.

Democrats used to worship the same God that we do, they used to respect our constitution, they shared the same definition of a woman, they respected law enforcement, they hated corruption the same as we do. They valued life. They wanted a secure border. They no longer value any of those things.

No president has done more to divide this country than what the Biden admin has done. They are trying to crush all dissent and portray anyone who disagrees with them as an extremist. All of this is being done to distract you from the disaster that has been his presidency.

How do you know Joe Biden and J.B. Pritzker are lying? Answer, they are speaking. Don’t let their lies fool you. The bribes right before the election should not persuade your instincts. This is the most radical authoritarian administrations we have ever seen.

If you don’t like this new normal under the Democrat control, the vote them all out.

Brian Holthaus, Assumption