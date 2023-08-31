It is a sad day in Decatur's history when our current population has dwindled to 67,500.

This city, particularly with the lake, had so much potential. It could have easily surpassed Springfield, Bloomington and Champaign, but because of consistent poor decisions from our city leaders over the years, regarding jobs, golf courses and amenities, we are here.

What makes more financial sense:

A water park that cost $9.2 million to build, and is open three months out of the year.

A cannabis dispensary, that is open year round (that has, once again, opened right outside the city limits). The cannabis dispensary could have generated significant revenue for the city.

We are dying on the vine.

Will someone get their stodgy heads out of the sand, and revive this city before it is too late?

Teresa Maple, Decatur