LETTER: Do Republicans want this from leader?

Fellow Republicans,
I realize that we are undergoing a terrible public health crisis, but due to the upcoming Macon County Republican Party Convention on April 15 where we vote for a new Macon County Republican Party chairman, I am compelled to act.
During the 2020 Republican primary, the Macon County Republican Party Chairman Bruce Pillsbury wrote a scathing letter to the editor smearing my son and me to endorse the opponent in the County Board District 7 primary race ("Backing Greenfield for county board," March 15).
In my opinion, that letter was completely unfounded and filled with false statements to confuse the primary voters. I believe that it is completely unprecedented for the Macon County Republican Party chairman to attack my family and me to help another "well-established" Republican candidate.
I am a United States Marine Corp veteran, the former Republican Long Creek Township tax assessor for 19 years, former Republican County Board District 7 member for 10 years, and I am currently in my third term as Republican Macon County treasurer. I have 39 combined years of dedicated service to the citizens of Macon County.
It has been my experience that the tenacity of the Republican candidates will create wins in the November general elections. These victories have nothing to do with Bruce Pillsbury's "leadership" as the Macon County Republican Party Chairman. Therefore, I am asking you to reflect upon Bruce Pillsbury's recent actions. Is this the character that we want to represent the Macon County Republican Party?
If you are an active registered Republican voter in Macon County and interested in running for the Macon County Republican Party chairman, please contact your local Republican precinct committeeperson or contact me directly at info@edyodertreasurer.com before April 15, 2020.
Edward D. Yoder, Decatur
