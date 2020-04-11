LETTER: Do Republicans want this from leader?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Fellow Republicans,

I realize that we are undergoing a terrible public health crisis, but due to the upcoming Macon County Republican Party Convention on April 15 where we vote for a new Macon County Republican Party chairman, I am compelled to act.

During the 2020 Republican primary, the Macon County Republican Party Chairman Bruce Pillsbury wrote a scathing letter to the editor smearing my son and me to endorse the opponent in the County Board District 7 primary race ("Backing Greenfield for county board," March 15).

In my opinion, that letter was completely unfounded and filled with false statements to confuse the primary voters. I believe that it is completely unprecedented for the Macon County Republican Party chairman to attack my family and me to help another "well-established" Republican candidate.

I am a United States Marine Corp veteran, the former Republican Long Creek Township tax assessor for 19 years, former Republican County Board District 7 member for 10 years, and I am currently in my third term as Republican Macon County treasurer. I have 39 combined years of dedicated service to the citizens of Macon County.