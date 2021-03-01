LETTER: Do research on who you're voting for

It has always amazed me, how the people of Illinois, complain about financial and tax problems of this state. But every time elections come around, they voted for the same people, expecting different results, and getting the same old thing again. How many promises have your heard that are never kept? And how terrible a person is, and the world will end if they are elected.

One problem we have in this state is voter fraud, and the media only lets you know what they want you to know and many are prone to accept this as the only truth. It is a shame that most of the media is owned by one person or company.

Our last election, promises were made, now we have higher taxes, rise in gasoline taxes, registration of vehicles and license tags have almost doubled. It was said the money would go to road repair and infrastructure. Route 121 between Lincoln and Decatur is getting a lot of attention from potholes being filled with cold patch. Then, whenever the road crew leaves the area, the vehicles driving over them, pulls the cold patch back out of the pothole. Route 121 had been paved a few years ago at a great cost, now it is already falling apart.

The State of Illinois has long fought against drugs, gambling, and many types of criminal activities, with little effect to speak of trying to keep our schools safe and to teach moral principles.