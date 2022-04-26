LETTER: Do we know what diplomacy is?

War in Ukraine, family feud? Russians against each other. Now America and NATO allies involved. Meaning we are at war with Russia indirectly, by proxy? War is war.

Three names in this mess, Biden, Zelensky and Putin. Zelensky needs weapons and fighters. Putin is sending weapons in by air, land and sea with foreign fighters, Biden is gathering weaponry from wherever, making sure it’s getting to Ukraine. Hello killing field.

Suppose the bombs and guns stop. Ukraine is in ruins, the living will bury their dead with hope of rebuilding under an eerie fog, a mist of hate and envy. For another time, place and war with cost and no winners.

In Luke chapter 14, verse 31, Jesus said suppose a king with 10,000 plans to go to war with a king with 20,000 men, but counting the cost, the king decides terms of peace is the best option.

Today it’s called diplomacy. But do we know the meaning and how to use it. There is one that does. So ask him.

Luke chapter 21, the Lord speaks of the generations from then to now that must and will happen; wars, hard ships, fearful events, nature wise and man wise and joy and comforts. Many things have and will continue to pass away words and deeds. Till the end of the age. Luke chapter 21, verse 33; Jesus said Heaven and Earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away.

With that, so be it, amen, amen.

Ford Lewis, Decatur

