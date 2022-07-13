LETTER: Do we still have common sense incentive?

A local pastor, citing the resilience of Christian faith, listed reasons why young couples might question having children: climate change, cost, gun violence, a less civil society. The pastor essentially encouraged them to have faith and go for it. We all need an encouraging word, but in today’s contentious society, can we coexist with our differences, and not just in church?

Sometimes, I wonder if God is trying to tell us something: “You mortals should hold off on baby-making until you provide them a safer world. They’re being picked off by bullets, bullying, and sorry, bad parenting. Practice faith with common sense and remember to give your children equal attention after they’re born. And stop cherry-picking Bible verses to make political points. I hate that.”

President Reagan once declared it “Morning in America;” President Obama encouraged the “Audacity of Hope.” It’s hard to feel the intended optimism of those two themes right now, but someone believed enough to get America through two world wars, a Great Depression and more. By comparison, these are good times.

Confession: I don’t know if God really addressed faith with common sense. He might want us to figure that out for ourselves. I do know we once had the incentive to find common ground through compromise to make things better. Do we still have that?

Jim Newton, Itasca