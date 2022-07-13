LETTER: Do we still have common sense incentive?

Do we still have common sense incentive?

A local pastor, citing the resilience of Christian faith, listed reasons why young couples might question having children: climate change, cost, gun violence, a less civil society. The pastor essentially encouraged them to have faith and go for it. We all need an encouraging word, but in today’s contentious society, can we coexist with our differences, and not just in church?

Sometimes, I wonder if God is trying to tell us something: “You mortals should hold off on baby-making until you provide them a safer world. They’re being picked off by bullets, bullying, and sorry, bad parenting. Practice faith with common sense and remember to give your children equal attention after they’re born. And stop cherry-picking Bible verses to make political points. I hate that.”

President Reagan once declared it “Morning in America;” President Obama encouraged the “Audacity of Hope.” It’s hard to feel the intended optimism of those two themes right now, but someone believed enough to get America through two world wars, a Great Depression and more. By comparison, these are good times.

Confession: I don’t know if God really addressed faith with common sense. He might want us to figure that out for ourselves. I do know we once had the incentive to find common ground through compromise to make things better. Do we still have that?

Jim Newton, Itasca

Decatur leadership needs replacement

Failure of the DPS61 School Board again. No transparency yet again. Trying to snake a deal through without the community knowing. Yet, acting as they were unaware the community didn’t know. We have so many abandoned schools around Decatur the city sells to the highest bidder and then they sit and rot. Causing eye sores, neighborhood issues, and safety issues.

I live on the West End with a young child. This decision has solidified if he would go to a private school or Dennis when he is older. It won’t be DPS61. How can and should any parent trust this school board to make any decisions correctly? They continue to fail the community, their teachers, their schools, and our children.

However, the Decatur City Council and the Decatur Park District are also at fault and share as much blame. It seems this city needs new leadership on a every front. Our communities can no longer stand by while back room deals are forged and then lies are given. This isn’t the first time this has happened and won’t be the last.

Ethical responsibility is language foreign to all parties involved. I believe it’s time for new leadership on all levels of local government. Since this one seems to be doing the same things over and over. We continue to believe DPS61 and it seems they have taught us the definition of insanity.

Donald Wrigley, Decatur

School board should be better

To the members of the Decatur Public School District #61 Board,

I don’t understand how we are at this place again. It feels like a bad rip-off of the classic movie “Groundhog Day,” except the main character never seems to learn their lesson on being a better person.

Once again, Dectaurities are facing a complete failure of leadership. The worst part is that this is a wholly manufactured crisis that could have been avoided had the board asked for public input. A special meeting to present information about a new Dennis to the community could have avoided this whole fiasco.

However, you chose to keep the proceeding obfuscated. You allowed the community to run wild with accusations, suppositions, and hearsay.

You promised us accountability and transparency. But instead:

You chose to keep the people in the dark.

You chose to be opaque and underhanded.

You chose to abdicate your fiduciary duty to our community for expediency and legacy.

You are not public servants; you are petty tyrants ruling over a domain of failure rife with impotent inaction and obfuscation.

I do not doubt that you will move forward with a new Dennis school in Lincoln Park. I do not doubt that the fix is in.

I wish you all would be better for all the children in the district. I wish you would be better for my daughter.

William Wetzel, Decatur

Looking for a translation

When I asked a young friend how she was enjoying her summer job, she said, “Well, I like, totally, I mean, you know.” Verbatim.

Will someone please translate for me?

I hesitate to add that this young woman is majoring in English.

Linda Hutton, Decatur

St. Mary’s abandons Adult Day Service

I write to join others who have expressed their frustration with HSHS St. Mary’s for not only discontinuing our ambulance service, but to point out another way that St. Mary’s is not “Here With You” as they claim.

Over three years ago when COVID shut down everything, St. Mary’s Adult Day Service became another victim. For months we were told it would not be a permanent closure, but somewhere along the way that changed. As with the ambulance service, we were told that costs and staffing shortages were the reason, however no efforts would be made to seek needed staff.

My husband was a regular client of said Adult Day Service for over nine years. Only because of this was I able to work outside our home full-time for three years and part-time the following six.

I have been unable to be employed at all for the past three years due to this closure. It was an amazing service, and there is not another like it in the area. I always knew my husband was safe and well cared for when he was there. I have searched for a replacement and pleaded for a return of this service to no avail. I know there is a great need for this, and many families depended upon it.

Shame on you St. Mary’s for once again not putting the needs of the people in the community first.

Cheryl Horne, Decatur

Don’t sell greenspaces for development

One of the strengths of Decatur is the amount of greenspace available for residents to use, and the mental and physical health benefits to greenspace are well documented. Decatur is very fortunate to have a greater amount of greenspace per capita than the national average, and having greenspaces where citizens live will allow more people the opportunity to benefit from nature.

It was a surprise to learn that the Decatur Park District was in discussion with Decatur Public Schools for the park district to sell a portion of Lincoln Park for a new school building. Historic Lincoln Park is within a floodplain adjacent to the Sangamon River, a river on the state’s impaired waters list. Building of a new school will create a large amount of impervious surface increasing the likelihood of surface runoff and pollutants entering the river. Furthermore, in an era of global warming where extreme weather events are more frequent, this is a poor location for any development, let alone a school.

Rather than selling greenspace and reducing citizens’ access to its benefits, the entities that own it should adopt and implement innovative solutions to managing it. For decades, the Macon County Conservation District has managed thousands of acres of land with limited resources, and there is an opportunity for entities to work together to enhance our greenspaces and better protect key natural resources at a reduced cost.

One of Decatur’s greatest assets is our natural resources including clean water and greenspaces. Units of local government should strive to be good stewards of the land and water they manage and work cooperatively with other local agencies to protect and enhance our natural resources and improve the quality of life for our residents. They should not sell greenspaces for development that may further degrade the Sangamon River watershed.

David Horn, Decatur

Listen to Lincoln Park residents

Why would anyone want to build a new Decatur School in Lincoln Park?

I don’t live anywhere near there but it has been reported and published in the paper numerous times that Lincoln Park has flooded.

That sounds like a problem for anything build there.

The people who live near there bought their properties because of the scenery.

Apparently their properties are not in the flood plans of Lincoln Park. They do not want the creek brutalized and destroyed.

Please listen to the people, who live there and know the problems and pluses of that area, there must be a better location.

Nancy Davis, Decatur