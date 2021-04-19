LETTER: Do your part and get vaccinated

After World War II, America led the world in power and innovation. We were known for accomplishing the greatest of things, together. Yet when a once-in- a-lifetime deadly pandemic hit, we handled it in a manner of dysfunction that gives comfort to our enemies and displays shameful arrogance and ignorance.

A deadly virus is not a political issue. It’s terrible and disrupts the comforts that we as Americans have come to expect. It requires discipline and perseverance. Americans used to be known for those qualities. What happened to us?

We know how to defeat this virus and move on with our lives. Wear your mask (over your nose), social distance, wash your hands and get your vaccine. No more excuses, complaining, conspiracy theories or getting your information from social media.

Thank God social media was not around during World War II or when we eradicated polio. It has proven be more destructive to humanity than beneficial. Our country has suffered longer and more severely than necessary with COVID-19.

Why is it that the people that have sacrificed the least are the ones that complain the most about restrictions and refuse to get their shot? Come on, man. Enough is enough. It is not patriotic or Christian to be selfish and let your fellow man get sick or die.