LETTER: Don't list events that we are missing
Why on earth are running a list of events we are missing because of the C-19 cancellations in your sports section? No one needs to see this. It is like rubbing salt in a wound.

Are you not aware of the millions who blamed and many who still blame news media for overreaction to the outbreak? It is dumb thing to do from so many perspectives and it does nothing to help anyone. Stop doing it. 

Rod Carter, Decatur

