LETTER: Don't allow runarounds on law

There is a misconception about the Electoral College that needs to be disproven. It's the idea that it's somehow the national popular vote winner must always win the electoral vote count. That's not how our elections or government work.

The Electoral College is based on the Congressional Delegation (Representatives and Senators) plus Washington, D.C. When Congress votes on legislation, it's not done based on the number of votes for each member. Every member gets one vote. This scenario means it's entirely possibly to pass laws in Congress with members who total voters in their districts are less than those who voted against it. That doesn't make the laws they pass invalid automatically.

It's the same principle with the Electoral College. Each state holds an election for President and decide how to allot their electors. They can do winner take all, or they can split by Congressional districts.

For one who does want to change it, you have two options. Either the states decide to change their own laws, or we pass a constitutional amendment to change how we elect the President. The National Popular Vote Compact is an unconstitutional attempt to run around our laws and state sovereignty. Don't buy the hype they are selling.

Steve Anderson, Schaumburg

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0