LETTER: Don't base laws on Christianity

The management at Hobby-Lobby took out a full page ad in the July 3 Herald-Review trying to convince us that our laws should be based on the Bible and the Bible should be taught in our public schools. I disagree.

Christians have played a major role in making the upward redistribution of wealth and power possible, as explained in Thomas Frank’s book “What’s the Matter with Kansas.”

According to the book, the political discourse of recent decades has dramatically shifted from the social and economic equality to one in which explosive cultural issues, such as abortion and gay marriage, are used to redirect anger towards liberal elites.

Here’s an excerpt:

“Strip today's Kansans of their job security, and they head out to become registered Republicans. Push them off their land, and next thing you know they're protesting in front of abortion clinics. Squander their life savings on manicures for the CEO, and there's a good chance they'll join the John Birch Society. But ask them about the remedies their ancestors proposed (unions, antitrust, public ownership), and you might as well be referring to the days when knighthood was in flower.”

If you had read any of my recommendations over the last few years, including Harold Meyerson’s “The 40 Year Slump,” and Bill Moyers’ “How Wall Street Occupied America,” just to name a couple, you would understand the upward redistribution of wealth and power since the 1970s.

Wouldn’t it be nice if most people were taking my advice instead of the advice of the millions of religious leaders who would lead you to believe you’ll suffer the wrath of God in this life and eternal damnation in the next if you don’t accept their religious beliefs.

Ron Adams, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0