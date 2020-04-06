LETTER: Don't blame Democrats for crisis

Americans have been hit by the coronavirus more profoundly than anything in our lifetimes.
As we cope with all kinds of pain, our needs are great on so many levels. What we DON’T need is for people to pin blame for the crisis on Democrats. That’s just what a letter writer contended ("Democrats make him ashamed of US," April 4). The poor president was so distracted by the impeachment process that he couldn’t see COVID-19 coming.
Really? That contention runs up – hard – against reality.
Days before the inauguration, Obama administration officials briefed the Trump camp on how to respond to a pandemic.
However, in 2018, the Trump administration fired the government’s entire pandemic response chain of command, including the White House management infrastructure.
Also that year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut 80% of its efforts to prevent global disease outbreaks because it was running out of money.
Last year, the Department of Health and Human Services conducted a training simulation about a hypothetical pandemic that predicted many of the problems the coronavirus currently poses.
Additionally, U.S. intelligence officials were warning Trump about a pandemic as early as January, as more information emerged on the respiratory virus spreading in China.
You saw what happened in the meantime. The leader of the free world dismissed this worldwide killer as a “flu,” a “hoax” and, if serious at all, was something “Chinese.”
“I think that is a problem that is going to go away", he said on Feb. 25.
Hmm. Trump administration officials now concede that 100,000 Americans may die from the “problem.”
While your “wartime president” never will take any responsibility for any part of the crisis, he should do everything to get vital medical supplies where they’re needed. Instead of his TV ratings, the president should get the death rate down.
Dick Zaker, Decatur
