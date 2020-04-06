LETTER: Don't blame Democrats for crisis

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Americans have been hit by the coronavirus more profoundly than anything in our lifetimes.

As we cope with all kinds of pain, our needs are great on so many levels. What we DON’T need is for people to pin blame for the crisis on Democrats. That’s just what a letter writer contended ("Democrats make him ashamed of US," April 4). The poor president was so distracted by the impeachment process that he couldn’t see COVID-19 coming.

Really? That contention runs up – hard – against reality.

Days before the inauguration, Obama administration officials briefed the Trump camp on how to respond to a pandemic.

However, in 2018, the Trump administration fired the government’s entire pandemic response chain of command, including the White House management infrastructure.

Also that year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut 80% of its efforts to prevent global disease outbreaks because it was running out of money.

Last year, the Department of Health and Human Services conducted a training simulation about a hypothetical pandemic that predicted many of the problems the coronavirus currently poses.