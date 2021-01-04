LETTER: Don't change name of Parsons School

Why is the School Board changing the name of Parson School?

I am a native Decatur resident, graduated from SDHS and was a special educator teacher there until 2017. You know what? I never knew who Parson School was named after until today. Not once in my growing up years was I taught about Mr Parsons, a Decatur resident, and what he achieved.

Mr Parsons went through the Decatur Schools and graduated from EHS where he was the first Black man to give the orator address., He graduated from Millikin University. He was appointed a federal judge by President Kennedy. He endured obstacles and struggles just by being Black in that era of history.

Mr Parson’s name deserves to be on that school. It would be an error in judgement on the board to rename that building. There have been other schools that merged into one and the name was left intact, such as Stephen Decatur.

Why not rename EHS or MHS? Neither grew up in Decatur, Illinois. I doubt that either of them had ever heard of Decatur, Illinois, yet the board does not change their names.

His name should remain on Parsons school. He is an outstanding example person who graduated from the same school district that now wants to replace his name with something else.

Caroline Pritts, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0