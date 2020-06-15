LETTER: Don't defund law enforcement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Before the thoughts of defunding local Law Enforcement ever come close to Decatur, I would like to offer this brief comparison to those who believe life would be better without law enforcement/

The late comedian, Richard Pryor, once joked about the belief in God, saying,"You may say you don't believe in God, but when the ground shakes, you're gonna look up."

So to those who say they don't want or need a professional law enforcement department in their community, I say, "When trouble comes to your door (and be assured, in your lifetime, it will) who you gonna call? Ghostbusters?"

I have been a resident of Decatur for the past 11 years and have had the occasion to call for assistance from the Decatur Police Department on two occasions. They have responded in a most timely and professional manner and resolved the problem in the same way. I shudder to think that if I had called they were not there to respond.

I worked in public safety communications for over 30 years and conducted programs educating public safety communication professionals for 10 years following my retirement and hope the residents of Decatur and all of Macon County understand what dedicated professional they have at their beck and call in the personnel at the multi-jurisdictional 911 communication center,