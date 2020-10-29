LETTER: Don't enable Illinois' addiction

For those who support the "fair tax," why? Why give a spending-addicted Illinois more money it can squander? Illinois has a balanced budget amendment already, but has failed uphold its obligations since 2001. The result is the largest unfunded government pension in the U.S., a growing backlog of unpaid bills, and a credit rating that's just above junk.

If you're expecting Illinois to keep its promise about raising taxes on only 3% of its citizens, you need to ask for how long. Will it be one year, three, years, or five before the next hike goes into effect? The 2010 temporary tax was supposed to pay down the backlog. It didn't. The General Assembly and Senate, with complicit governors, only made token payments and increased spending 2% a year for the four years it was in effect. Then, when it expired in 2014, they passed a spending package with the expectation the tax would be permanent. They didn't adjust it down to meet the requirement of being balanced.

If you believe the promise the new money will go to education and lower property taxes, I have swampland with a bridge at a nice price for you. I'll even throw in the Eiffel Tower. Money from the lottery was supposed to go to education. It may have, for a short time, but it hasn't for a while.