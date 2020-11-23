LETTER: Don't forget long-term care residents

On March 9, Illinois locked down all long-term care faculties (LTCF) in hopes of protecting the residents from COVID-19. This restricted all visitors from entering the facilities, while violating the resident’s rights. Families are unable to see and or provide care and support for their loved one. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) issued guidance on March 13 restricting visitors and non-essential health care workers from entering any LTCF except for end of life situations.

In May CMS issued guidelines for limited outside visits, most of the facilities were unable or unwilling to provide visits for their residents. The restriction of visitors did not protect the residents from COVID-19. Families that visit have had to visit outside while being required to socially distance with a plexiglass barrier between the residents and their family. Most residents do not understand why their families can not come inside, hug and kiss them or even just hold their hand.

As the holidays are now less than two weeks away, residents and their families are being told their will be no visitation, family meals and or trips home for the day