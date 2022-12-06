LETTER: Don't honor war criminal Bush

In April 2013, former President George W. Bush was honored by the two surviving Democratic presidents, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, former Republican President George H.W. Bush, and President Barack Obama at the dedication of his presidential library, and museum.

On numerous occasions Michelle Obama and other celebrities have expressed their admiration for Bush. A search for George Bush and Michelle at youtube.com will provide several videos.

Bush is due to be honored at Perdue University in December. Students will protest his role in the Iraq War. Good for them.

Bush and others in his administration, Including Vice President Dick Cheney, Secretary of State Colin Powell, National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice, Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, Deputy Defense Secretary Paul Wolfowitz and White House press secretaries Ari Fleischer and Scott McClellan misled us about the need to go to war in Iraq. They made 935 false statements from Sept. 11, 2001, to Sept. 11, 2003. A search for “Iraq: The War Card,” available at billmoyers.com, will provide this information.

I placed two ads in the Herald & Review warning we were being lied into the war in Sept. 2002. These ads contained a picture of President Bush and read, “This is the man who wants to put your sons and daughters in harm’s way and murder thousands of innocent and powerless people in the countries we attack.”

I provided evidence about how we’d been lied into the war in letters to the editor at the Herald & Review and on their blog during the war. I still have this information, including the documentary “Buying the War: How Big Media Failed Us,” also available at billmoyers.com.

Bush and the others are war criminals. Honoring them is wrong. There can be no greater crime than lying a country into war.

Ron Adams, Decatur