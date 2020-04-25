LETTER: Don't lock down all of Illinois
LETTER: Don't lock down all of Illinois

I have just received the good news from our governor and I am very upset. We live in a county (except for Fair Havens) that does not have a high incidence of coronavirus. This includes most of central and southern Illinois.

We have some counties that have no coronavirus and yet we are still on lockdown with places like Cook County. I don't see the justification on this except maybe we don't have a governor. He should look at the northern counties around Cook and have them on lockdown, not all of Illinois.

Betty Cordes, Maroa 

