LETTER: Don't take away our freedoms
LETTER: Don't take away our freedoms

America, land of the free. I am an American and I resent being told I am not smart enough to social distance or wear a mask at restaurants and bars.

The governor and the mayor have taken away the right of restaurants and bar owners to make a living. COVID is here until we get a vaccine, so give the people their rights to freedom and to make a living in these difficult and trying times. Let us support each other, and all businesses, don’t pick and choose who has the right to make a living.

Give us back our freedom.

Judy Lippard, Decatur

