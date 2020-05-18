LETTER: Don't underestimate lethal potential

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Those that want to justify a complete reopening of our economy compare past pandemic death totals to the current COVID-19 death total. This is not comparing apples to apples. The time factor for past pandemics is something on the order of two years. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. is over roughly three months. There was little to no mitigation of past pandemics. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen plenty of shelter-in-place mitigation.

To get a better apples to apples comparison, we are going to have to rely on educated guesses. We have some real world examples. Sweden tried to ignore mitigation. As their numbers rise, they are moving more to some type of mitigation. The UK also tried letting things go. They are now under severe shelter-in-place mitigation with the Prime Minister having recovered from COVID-19.

Brazil is ignoring mitigation and does not look to change any time soon. While the data we are getting out of Brazil is rather spotty and poor, what we are seeing is rather scary.

In the U.S., there are states which are largely ignoring mitigation. While there are large parts of these states that remain mostly unaffected, there are virus hot spots that have or are in the process of overwhelming local healthcare facilities.