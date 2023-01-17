LETTER: Don't whitewash Iraq war history

Those who honor or publicly express their admiration for former President George W. Bush or others in his administration who lied us into the Iraq war, are no better than those who continued to support Trump after he incited the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

I didn’t spend years protesting the war from the very beginning to remain silent while war criminal sympathizers try to whitewash it now. And no one wants to admit they were wrong when so many of our soldiers and innocent Iraqis were killed or injured, but anyone who has yet to admit they were wrong to have supported the war needs to do so.

