The late Dr. Joseph Schrodt was a giant in the Decatur medical community. When I first came to Decatur in the mid-1980s, he took me under his wing and helped develop my skills as a physician. He taught me how to interact with the medical community as I had gotten a lot of flak for being hospital-employed physician, which was a new business model back then.

As a proponent of independent medical practice, he encouraged me to go into private practice in 1989. He emphasized how important independent private practice was to medicine and why it was important for the doctor to be the one in charge of making patient care decisions. Thirty-four years later, I'm a living testament to his guidance and direction as a thriving private practitioner in era where most physicians are employed by hospitals and are frustrated with their lack of control.

As part of his on-going mentorship in the business of medicine, a topic not taught in medical school Dr. Schrodt told me how important it was to provide pro bono services for those patients who could not afford medical care. Lesson learned!

The community does not realize how much of a saint he was. He did so much behind the scenes. His work with the Crossing Center is well known as are his philanthropic efforts at Richland where he and his first wife Martha (who died in 2005) had endowed the Richland Community College’s health science building. He was also a staunch environmentalist.

His legacy will live long in the Decatur. He made a difference for the community, and for me personally and professionally.

David Fletcher, Monticello