LETTER: Dread of, acclaims to recent actions

Unimaginable - that anyone can believe the coronavirus is a hoax.

Dreadful - that so many people have to die to offer proof.

Heartbreaking - that people are dying with no family by their side.

Despicable - that any person can harass health care workers who are putting their lives on the line for us everyday.

Disgraceful - that many heath care workers still do not have enough personal protective equipment.

Reprehensible - that no federal plan was implemented to slow this pandemic.

Disastrous - that so many are not believing or heeding the scientists and medical community.

What have we become when many people believe so many lies and falsehoods and deny the truth?

Praise - to the medical workers for working long hours and saving lives.

Accolades - to the teachers for finding creative ways to meet students needs when all they want is to be in the classroom with them again.

Commendations - to the first responders for putting their lives on the line to be there when we need them.