LETTER: Dream not yet at full potential

Washington D.C. August of 1963 is when Martin Luther King gave his notorious “I have a dream” speech.

His speech consisted of his hopes that one day people everywhere and of every type would get along with some sort of peace and unity. I was asked to address at what state did Dr. King's dream come true. I believe that his wonderful dream still needs time to be fulfilled the way he would have wanted. Here is my reasoning behind my statement:

“I have a dream that one day little black boys and black girls will be able to join hands with little white boys and white girls.” That’s a line from the speech. That line alone made me think. I wondered if Dr. King’s dream was to become a reality, then half of the things going on that you see in the news wouldn’t be happening at all. That’s why I say his dream would be partially true.

I feel that if Dr, King was still alive he would be slightly disappointed at how society still hasn’t fully come to an agreement on race and morals. He would probably still be giving speeches about equality and justice to help us all get a better understanding and to come together as one.