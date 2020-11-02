LETTER: Drivers must be more conscientious

First of all, I realize the police have more important matters to see to, as the uptick of violent offenses in our community attests. But something has to be done about the totally disregard for the rules of the road that any conscientious driver in this city witnesses and is subjected to on a daily basis.

As a courier for a local hospital, I see many occasions during the day when I'm on my route where others on the road drive as if they are the only ones around, as if others vehicles are invisible, unless of course, those vehicles happen to be in their way and getting past them, anyway they can, is imperative.

I don't know if accidents are on the rise here in Decatur and the surrounding communities, but it does seem someone is losing their life every day to a car crash.

I'm sure the police department is aware of the traffic situation, and I'm not expressing anything new to them. And I don't want it to seem as though I'm saying the police are not doing their jobs. They have a difficult enough job without someone like me criticizing them. I'm just trying to get those drivers who feel a need for speed or to weave back and forth in traffic or ignore stop lights and signals, to please slow down, pay attention, and have respect for others who are just trying to get home to their loved ones.

Bob McKeown, Decatur

