LETTER: Dunn deserves more credit from Decatur

I want to thank my friend Jonnie Taylor for her recent letter questioning why Decatur has given so little recognition to the accomplishments of former state Rep. John F. Dunn.

Taylor specifically cites Dunn’s role in acquiring state funding for the Civic Center. John was a junior Democrat, not long from serving on the city council, when Republican Gov. Jim Thompson began putting together an infrastructure bill that would become massive by including civic center projects around the state. Decatur was one of the last to be included, but it was included in part thanks to Dunn.

That that is not all John should get credit for. He played a mostly silent but significant role in acquiring funding for Richland Community College’s permanent campus north of Caterpillar.

My favorite Dunn accomplishment, however, has to be the four-lane U.S. 51 between Bloomington and Decatur. The old road was treacherous during the best of weather, but during two winters in the early 1980s, it was life-threatening. I know because those were winters I traveled monthly to Glenview Naval Air Station. And somewhere in the H&R archives are articles I wrote in which John was lauded for his work, work that continues south of Decatur.