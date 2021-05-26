 Skip to main content
LETTER: Dunn should be honored at Civic Center

LettersEditor
When are we going to honor John Dunn, former state representative that got the Civic Center built in Decatur? It is so sad that no where in the Civic Center is he recognized.

Jonnie Taylor, Decatur

