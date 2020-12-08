LETTER: Durbin ducking Medicare for All

As COVID cases rise and employment losses mount, millions of Americans face a grim holiday period without access to health care.

The Illinois Single-Payer Coalition (ISPC) maintains that the only remedy for this access crisis is Medicare for All. Therefore, we are extremely disappointed in Senator Durbin’s recent inactions regarding our months-long efforts to secure a Zoom meeting with him.

We wanted to discuss the possibility of him signing a pledge to take no further contributions from the health care industry. We could not get a meeting despite supplying survey data his staff requested demonstrating support for Medicare for All even among individuals with employer-sponsored insurance. Only after the election when taking such an action did not risk losing votes did his staff notify us that he would not sign the pledge.

Similarly, the Central Illinois Chapter, ISPC has received no response to a package of petitions signed by over 1,600 residents from the C-U area and sent by registered mail over two months ago to the Senator’s office. The petitions requested he co-sponsor the Medicare for All bill before the U.S. Congress.