LETTER: Each Gospel has a specific purpose

Ron Adam's November 20-21 editorial shows a common misconception of the Gospels.

The Gospels are not and were never meant to be biographies of Jesus. As the last verse in the Gospel of John says, “Jesus did many other things as well. If every one of them were written down, I suppose that even the whole world would not have room for the books that would be written.”

Mathew's Gospel is about proving Jesus as the Jewish Messiah. Mark's Gospel is the reminiscences of the Apostle Peter. Its choppiness comes from the nature of human memory recalling events in earlier life. Luke's Gospel puts Jesus in the flow of history. John's Gospel looks at Jesus through the lens of Greek philosophy with the target audience being the Greece-Roman world. All the Gospels cut to the chase.

The heart of the Gospels is the death-resurrection of Jesus and the meaning springing from that.

In three out of the four Gospels, Jesus asks his disciples, “Who do you say that I am?” So, I leave my readers with this question, “Who do you say that Jesus is?”

Bryan Slot, Decatur

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0