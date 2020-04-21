LETTER: Earth Day's 50th anniversary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

April 22, 2020, marks the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. In 1970, more people began to understand the need to conserve and clean up our environment.

An even earlier call to care and do began on April 13, 1962, with the publication of Rachel Carson's "Silent Spring." That Environmental Protection Day, marked the beginning of the environmental movement as Carson warned that chemicals, used particularly in pesticides, had upset the balance of nature and threatened human life.

That threat continues and expanded to the continual build-up of greenhouse gases, carbon in the atmosphere causing changes in weather, and the increase in violent storms. We've seen the loss of woodlands and other habitats across the globe stemming from wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding, and melting of glaciers.

While we are still in the pandemic stay-at-home guidelines, we can still participate in activities that encourage us to learn about plants, birds, insects, and other wildlife with critical-thinking:

• In natural surroundings (yard, open parks)

• Online by viewing wild life cams:

o African wildlife and Oceans: https://explore.org/livecams