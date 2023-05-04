To loosely paraphrase from "Walden," Thoreau mentions lumberjacks felling trees in his neck of the woods, sadly lamenting that, if possible, hopelessly myopic humans would enthusiastically cut down the clouds above their heads. Ironically, what was impossible in Thoreau's 19th-century America is currently a work-in-progress in our "enlightened" 21st century. Via chain reactions not unlike dominoes falling, we are watching our self-destroyed ecosystems collapsing in our own backyards.

You've surely noticed the conspicuous absence of birds in recent springs, and in summers the equally conspicuous absence of insect pollinators and insect biomass that fuels Mother Nature's food chains. This relatively sudden dwindling of birds and insects are not unrelated--they are indeed the proverbial canary in the coalmine foreshadowing ecological collapse.

Before we point the inevitable finger of blame at others, be assured we are obediently contributing our two cents worth of ecological destruction in our own residential yards via our lawnmower-maintained ecologically-destructive mono-culture grass lawns, often brazenly doused with equally ecologically-destructive manufactured non-organic toxic lawn-care chemicals.

This recipe for ecological catastrophe is, after all, our civic duty, is it not? We must maintain socially acceptable "curb appeal" even at the expense of our children and grandchildren's environmental/ecological future, you surely agree. So goes civic responsibility in "it's all about me" America in spring 2023.

Indeed, at least two of the existential threats facing America, one environmental/ecological and the other social/cultural, has potential to destroy our future. The self-imposed environmental/ecological threat I've explained; the other threat destroys our children and grandchildren's future via Satan's spiritual dark-side.

Demoniac Americans are deliberately confusing even the youngest children as to their gender identity for the purpose of creating a lucrative cottage industry of surgeons for hire to mutilate children's genitalia. Alas, welcome to the Book of Revelation's hell on planet Earth for your family's enjoyment.

Don Carmichael, Decatur