LETTER: Economy more important to Trump voters

As I scanned the front page of the Jan. 7 edition of the Herald & Review newspaper on a recent morning, I noticed an article about three Decatur area residents who attended the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington.

“We’re here because of the steal, according to Mr. Marshall, we are all fed up with it.” “Mr. Clem stated that they headed back to “the socialist state of Illinois” after a day of protesting.

After reading the article I wondered if Mr. Clem is enjoying his “socialist” Medicare and Social Security here in Illinois. Maybe he should consider moving to some “banana republic” where he would not have these benefits.

It never ceases to amaze me how my fellow seniors (I’m 82) toss around the term “socialism” but still spend their Social Security benefits and allow Medicare to pay their $50,000 hospital bills. Unfortunately, their logic totally escapes me.

Even my granddaughter, MaKenzie, a junior at SIU, immediately recognized the significant difference in the treatment of the protestors in the Jan. 6 event compared to the Trump photo event in Washington this past summer where he was photographed holding a Bible upside down.