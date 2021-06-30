LETTER: Editorial about SAFE-T Act in error

“Tunnel vision” was the way the H&R editorial board lambasted the Illinois General Assembly for its handling of the SAFE-T Act. The editorial writers should have been careful not to analyze the issue in the same manner.

The act reworks many portions of the criminal justice system. The board blithely dismisses the progressive reforms in detainee rights, use-of-force procedures and cash bail. “There may be fantastic and logical reasons behind the actions of the legislature”, the editorial suggested. Not fantastic enough to devote even a sentence of analysis, apparently.

If the law would “prevent police from doing their work”, how about at least one example?

The editorial then conflates increased attention to police behavior with an assault on public safety. It’s a leap of logic to state that criminals have been “emboldened” by the passage of the SAFE-T Act. Not one example is offered to support such a claim.

Speakers at council meetings have cried out for more police and more respect for the current officers. Those are valid issues: Council members should provide the maximum protection practical for Decatur, and people should avoid taking the officers who do their dangerous work for granted.

However, efforts to study police training and conduct commonly run up against the protest that they are an attack on police themselves. If there is not an open, honest discussion on how law enforcement is practiced in Illinois and elsewhere, deep divisions among portions of the community may worsen.

So, let’s see what comes of the review of the SAFE-T Act. Legislators, listen thoroughly to law enforcement as they describe their objections to the proposal. Listen, too, to other participants in the criminal justice process if they have objections to the act.

Meanwhile, let’s leave the “tunnel vision” mudslinging alone.

Dick Zaker, Decatur

