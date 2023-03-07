Canceled or caught?

Your recent editorial “Were they ‘cancelled’ or ‘caught’?” was indeed thought-provoking. But like most opinions (mine included) might have overreached. Your contention that Scott Adams’ Dilbert cartoon strip was properly cancelled from newspapers because of some outrageous(?) inappropriate(?) racist(?) statements which he made. (You pick the adjective.)

I disagree.

Full disclosure – I love the cartoon strip “Dilbert”. It depicts elements of corporate life in very humorous terms. Having worked in four different corporations, I find Dilbert often hits the mark. Adams’ recent racial comments were in my opinion outlandish hyperbole.

Yes, I think he was wrong to say all black people hate white people. But some Black people do profess to hate white. As some white hate Black. Hate speech is one thing. Hate actions are a whole ‘nother issue that need appropriate punishment.

But I digress. My point is he was definitely cancelled. Caught in saying something stupid. But his work has never, to my knowledge, displayed any racial animus. So, rather than dispute his statements with appropriate rhetoric and facts, punish him by stripping him of his livelihood? That is definitely being cancelled. Not good.

Inappropriate, incorrect or inflammatory speech is best handled by appropriate, factual and considerate speech in return. That is the discourse I would like to see instead of just cancelling a person who makes outlandish diatribes.

An educated populous can determine what to believe and support. An uneducated populous may simply choose to cancel those who dare to disagree. Merely using the word “hate” in a diatribe should not cancel a person from his/her civilized livelihood and society – even if it were said in a hateful way.

Alan Moor, Forsyth