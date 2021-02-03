LETTER: Elderly being ignored for vaccine

It is unbelievable to me that right now, today, here in Decatur, a tragedy caused by the COVID-19 crisis and bureaucratic indifference is happening every day and not one elected or appointed official, starting with the Macon County Health Department, is doing anything to stop it either through incompetence or fear of political reprisals from the state.

People in nursing homes for Alzheimer's and dementia are not being vaccinated yet.

And their caregivers, many of them over-worked CNAs, must not be considered medical personnel by the Health Department, they have not been vaccinated either. They've been told they have to wait until CVS or Walgreens tells them it is their turn.

According to the CDC they were supposed to be first in line, not fourth or fifth or 25th?

Meanwhile the Macon County Health Department is holding drive through clinics with " extra" vaccine they have received. They know about the problem and are doing nothing to get to these most vulnerable of people and their caregivers. If you call and ask, they will tell you it's because the federal government is going to take care of them and they aren't responsible. They even said they can't share the details " for security reasons" - that's a direct quote.