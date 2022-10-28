LETTER: Elect Weatherford as circuit judge

On your ballot will an election for circuit judge to fill the vacancy resulting from retirement by long time venerable Circuit Judge Tom Little. Judge Little conducted court with wise understanding and courteous dignity. We will miss him. Fortunately there is on the ballot a candidate for circuit judge who brings to his law practice the same quiet courteous understanding and dignity for both is clients and the courtroom. That person is Andrew Weatherford.

The undersigned practiced law for more than 50 years, and parenthetically in the mix were 20 years as state representative from here in the Illinois Legislature. All of that provided more than ample opportunity to experience and evaluate people individual and by hundreds and hundreds. The point is that at the very least when someone understanding comes along, recognition is immediate.

Fill the circuit judge vacancy on your ballot by voting for and thereby electing Andrew Weatherford to be our circuit judge. You will be pleased to know Andrew Weatherford is in the courthouse daily and is well known and respected by all. Not everyone meets that test.

John Dunn, Decatur