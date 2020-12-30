LETTER: Elected officials' behavior irresponsible

Don’t you wonder just how intelligent some of the people are that run for government positions?

Take for example, Illinois State Representative Brad Halbrook of Shelbyville and Illinois State Representative Dan Caulkins of Decatur having a Christmas party at Yoder’s Kitchen in Arthur, in which an estimated 100 people attended with no masks or social distancing.

Don’t you wonder how many COVID-19 cases exist in Macon, Shelby, Douglas and Moutrie Counties and how many have died? How asinine can they be?

Ask, why do people do these things with a coronavirus pandemic spreading? This shows poor leadership, poor responsibility and certainly poor respect. But what’s new?

Don’t forget this irresponsible action come next election. Stand up.

Watch their actions in Springfield in the General Assembly.

Ray Gulley, Shelbyville

