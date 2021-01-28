LETTER: Electoral College keeps states unique

The recent editorial you published from a Florida newspaper, urging abolishment of the Electoral College, was quite disturbing. The idea that one presidential election out of 46 justifies destroying the structure of our presidential elections is patently absurd. No matter how bad the winner might be. What scares me is how often absurd is the norm these days.

We are a nation of 50 different states, not one gigantic state. Each state is unique: in the diversity of its population, socio-economic issues, values, and natural resources. The Electoral College and Section 3 of Article II of the Constitution, which provides for equal state representation in the Senate, are the structures that protect us from the tyranny of the majority. That potential tyranny is the only real Achilles heel of the institution of democracy.

Thank heavens that the fate of my nation can't be decided by the five boroughs of New York City and the County of Los Angeles.

Guy C. Fraker, Bloomington

