LETTER: Ellis' column shouldn't show his opinion

I believe that the column by Stu Ellis ("Trump finds home at farmer's convention," Jan. 22) is the most blatantly biased reporting I have ever seen in the Herald & Review. Since Mr. Ellis is listed as an “observer of the Central Illinois agricultural scene”, shouldn’t his column reflect his observations, not his personal opinion? Shouldn’t his column be under the “Opinion” section rather than under “State/Local” news? How does he know that the President has a “smarting psyche”, an “overwhelming ego”, or if the AFBA was a “salve for a bad political sunburn"? Is he a personal friend of the President? Did the President share with Mr. Ellis that these traits did, in fact, describe him?

The Herald & Review did a disservice to its readers by not running this article as an opinion piece since that is exactly what it is. By running as an opinion piece, your readers would know that this was the opinion of one man, not actually news.

I am a thoughtful, informed adult who is perfectly capable of arriving at my own opinion. I know the President is not perfect – who is? However, I also know that our economy is doing much, much better under this administration than previous administrations, and just because you do not like the President on a personal level, does not mean I must be led to share your opinion.

Pat Tomlinson, Decatur

