LETTER: Encourage healthy natural environment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Aug/Sept edition of National Wildlife reads in part: "Newly released results of a survey, commissioned by NWF show strong interest in growing native plants that benefit wildlife. In 2019, 36.8 million Americans purchased native plants, and 23.1 million transformed part of their yards into natural landscapes."

Recently here in Decatur, our city council barely passed a "plant code" ostensibly permitting much needed native prairie gardens in our backyards. I purposely use the word "ostensibly" because council members apparently demonstrated their obvious passive/aggressive hostility to healthy natural environment by charging $25 to $100 fee for our "privilege" of planting eco-beneficial native prairie gardens in our own backyards. Government arrogance indeed! How much does the city charge residents for the privilege of maintaining eco-destructive chemically-toxic monoculture grass lawns? Point made.

In fact, city council's development and oversight of material infrastructures to aid and abet Decatur's commercial and industrial economies is impossible without life-sustaining ecosystems. Take note, city council, real estate values and financial portfolios are worthless without healthy and thriving Mother Nature. If you care about Decatur's future you will encourage, not discourage, resident participation in promoting healthy natural environment.