LETTER: Encouraging citizens to vote by mail

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are no proven cases of fraudulent voting involving the USPS. I am writing to try to encourage people to vote by this means, provided for us in the constitution of our country, because it seems that there is a lack of clarity regarding the use of the terms "absentee voting" and "voting by mail.” In Illinois, these two terms are synonymous, and the process is the same.

In the State of Illinois, no explanation is required to request an "absentee/vote by mail" ballot. Our only alternative to visiting a polling location is now, and always has been, to exercise the right to vote via the USPS. This service is operated, according to our Constitution, as a "basic and fundamental service to the people by the Government of the United States." (U.S.C. 101 Postal Policy)