LETTER: Encouraging citizens to vote by mail

There are no proven cases of fraudulent voting involving the USPS. I am writing to try to encourage people to vote by this means, provided for us in the constitution of our country, because it seems that there is a lack of clarity regarding the use of the terms "absentee voting" and "voting by mail.” In Illinois, these two terms are synonymous, and the process is the same.
In the State of Illinois, no explanation is required to request an "absentee/vote by mail" ballot. Our only alternative to visiting a polling location is now, and always has been, to exercise the right to vote via the USPS. This service is operated, according to our Constitution, as a "basic and fundamental service to the people by the Government of the United States." (U.S.C. 101 Postal Policy)
This year, for the first time since I have been able to vote, I am not able to go to a polling location because we are in a pandemic. I cannot risk contracting COVID-19, or transmitting this virus to at-risk family members. I applied for my ballot in July at elections.il.gov. I provided my personal information and was told that I would be contacted with any questions. Today I received a confirmation from the County Clerk, complete with bar code to trace my ballot. I confirmed my address and will receive my ballot in September. The enclosed letter stated that my ballot would be tracked by this unique bar code and I will be able to see that it arrives to its appropriate destination.
The USPS makes voting possible for every registered voter, regardless of their location, health concerns, employment requirements, or reduction in polling places. I will miss going to my local polling location, but am grateful that my vote will be counted. Please vote.
Janet Robb, Champaign
